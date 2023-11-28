Tiffany Haddish to seek ‘help’ after DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish is opting to improve after her recent DUI arrest in Beverly Hills after falling asleep behind the wheel.



Authorities cited the Girls Trip actress for driving while intoxicated when she passed out in the middle of the road. Haddish said in a recent interview that she will look for help after the incident.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” the comedian told ET.

Furthermore, Haddish guaranteed that "this will never happen again." The actress claims that prior to the incident, she had performed a special comedy routine at The Laugh Factory and assisted in feeding those in need on Thanksgiving.

Haddish also spoke about the arrest on Friday night while performing at The Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California.

“What happened last night?” Haddish said moments after news broke she was charged with a DUI. “Ah, damn. You tell me. I don’t know.”

She then quipped, “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform.”

“God answered my prayers,” she said. “Because God believes in me.”

Haddish has previously been arrested for drunk driving, as she was a part of a comparable circumstance in Georgia in 2022.

Haddish delivered a joke akin to this one during her Tonight Show appearance following the incident.

“I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform,” Haddish told Fallon.

She continued, “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”