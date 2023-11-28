SMILING Ben Affleck caught in happy moment with daughter

Ben Affleck having father-daughter time with Seraphina

Ben Affleck got caught in a rare smiling moment while having his father time with his daughter Seraphina.



After exploring a bookstore, the father-daughter pair bought five pizzas and left.

The 51-year-old Argo star, who is well-known for his devotion to McDonald's, and his middle child appeared to be having a great time together as they had broad smiles on their cheeks.

In another photo, Ben was carrying five pizza boxes as they strolled down a street in Los Angeles, laughing amiably.

The Oscar winner, who went skateboarding with his two youngest children this week, shares Seraphina with her 51-year-old ex-wife Jennifer Garner along with Violet, 17, and Ben, 11.

The Gone Girl star paired a white t-shirt with khakis and a cardigan jumper that looked a lot like a dad.

Wearing an unbuttoned plaid shirt over a sage green t-shirt, Seraphina channelled the grunge aesthetic of the 1990s.

The teenager's outfit was finished with bright blue socks, trainers and khaki shorts.

Three days a week, Ben and his wife Jennifer Lopez were spotted leaving for McDonald's last month, but earlier this month, Affleck was spotted visiting Jack-In-The-Box.