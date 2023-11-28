 
Monday November 27, 2023
Home > Entertainment

SMILING Ben Affleck caught in happy moment with daughter

Ben Affleck, wife Jennifer Lopez, daughter Seraphina were spotted at McDonalds several times past weeks

By Christina Harrold
November 28, 2023
Ben Affleck having father-daughter time with Seraphina
Ben Affleck got caught in a rare smiling moment while having his father time with his daughter Seraphina.

After exploring a bookstore, the father-daughter pair bought five pizzas and left.

The 51-year-old Argo star, who is well-known for his devotion to McDonald's, and his middle child appeared to be having a great time together as they had broad smiles on their cheeks.

In another photo, Ben was carrying five pizza boxes as they strolled down a street in Los Angeles, laughing amiably.

The Oscar winner, who went skateboarding with his two youngest children this week, shares Seraphina with her 51-year-old ex-wife Jennifer Garner along with Violet, 17, and Ben, 11.

The Gone Girl star paired a white t-shirt with khakis and a cardigan jumper that looked a lot like a dad.

Wearing an unbuttoned plaid shirt over a sage green t-shirt, Seraphina channelled the grunge aesthetic of the 1990s.

The teenager's outfit was finished with bright blue socks, trainers and khaki shorts.

Three days a week, Ben and his wife Jennifer Lopez were spotted leaving for McDonald's last month, but earlier this month, Affleck was spotted visiting Jack-In-The-Box.