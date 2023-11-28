Eleanor Tomlinson reveals why she's not nude in new erotic drama

Eleanor Tomlinson has disclosed why she has chosen to keep her clothes where they belong in the new erotic thriller The Couple Next Door.
The six-part drama was released on Monday. Its characters pursue their deepest desires where couples get sexually entangled on a steamy night that completely changes their lives.
Despite the show’s provocative genre, the actress took a firm stance on not getting naked for the camera, saying that it was a necessary move.
"I have done nudity before but, for me, it's based on each project and how necessary I feel it is. And I didn't feel like it was for this,” she explained, “I actually think not having it makes it more interesting… For me, it has to be character-driven.”
On the other hand, Tomlinson feels there’s self-preservation involved, too. According to her, nude scenes are a “very serious” matter for actors because they’re opening themselves to be pictured, and those images are left on the internet forever.
She shared that, at certain points of her career, she was being pressurized to leave clothes hanging behind and go bare instead, but the star always takes a clear stand where it's important.
