.Keke Palmer reveals skin and soul in 'Serious,' reflects on past love: Watch

Keke Palmer showcased a stunning figure in her latest music video, Serious, released on Monday.

She is seen portraying resilience after being left to die alone on a mountain, and later, appears next to a handsome shirtless man in the shower, followed by some intimate scenes in bed where she’s wearing a lingerie.

Simultaneously, lyrics in the background talk about how he has ruined their romance.

The visually absorbing clip delves into the aftermath of her recent split from ex-partner Darius Jackson, which led her to securing a restraining order against him amidst accusations of physical abuse.

Complexities of modern relationships are addressed as the singer hints at the unconventional path to motherhood that she embraced while she was still dating.



In an interview taken earlier this month, she talked about becoming pregnant using technology and dubbed it as a non-traditional method that’s just as “fabulous” as the natural route.

“Motherhood is amazing, exhausting. It changes everything about you. It's made me a lot stronger and really love myself a lot more because you want to be the very best you can for this person that deserves the best of you,” Palmer spoke about her eight-month-old son Leo.