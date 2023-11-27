Selena Gomez prefers casual dating and doing well: Source

Selena Gomez inclined towards casual dating at present

Selena Gomez is not into serious relationship and prefers casual dating for now.



A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight, “Selena is casually dating and doing well. She is doing her own thing and doesn't feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship.”

“She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries,” said an insider.

Source told the outlet, “Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy.”

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” revealed an insider.

In the past, the singer had relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

However, source added that now she is “doing well” while dating on a laid-back basis but doesn't feel any “pressure for things to escalate”.

Earlier, Selena shared she’s prepared to risk heartbreak in the pursuit of love.

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she continued.

The songstress added, ” But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself – an armour if you will – and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”