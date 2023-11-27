Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran expresses elation for being part of ‘Arzu’

Charithra Chandran teams up with Lily Singh for new show, Arzu based on a novel

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran has recently expressed her elation for headlining the cast of Arzu, a drama series based on the novel of the same name by Mumbai-based Riva Razdan.



In a statement shared by Variety, Chandran said, “I’m delighted to be part of a show that is full of glamour, romance and drama that also fearlessly touches on societal issues.”

“It has been a dream working with Blink49 and Unicorn Island Productions as well as being reunited with Geetika Lizardi on this. Excited for the world to see it.”

Lizardi, whose writing credits include Bridgerton, Mira, Royal Detective and Outsourced, will write this show. Other than that, Lily Singh and Polly Auritt will serve as executive producers from Unicorn Island Productions whereas Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin for Blink49 Studios.

“Arzu exemplifies the very essence of our initial collaboration with Lilly and Unicorn Island Productions,” stated Newman, executive VP of global scripted television, Blink49 Studios.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Charithra as our lead actress who brings depth and charisma to the project as well as to be working alongside Geetika to adapt this captivating narrative for television,” remarked Newman.

Singh, the president of Unicorn Island, dished out details about Arzu, explaining, “Arzu is an inspiring story about a woman who rejects societal norms in favor of her own passions and pursuits. It’s sexy, surprising, and subverts the limited South Asian stereotypes we’ve grown all too accustomed to seeing.”

Meanwhile, Lizardi added, “I’m thrilled to work with Charithra and Lilly to bring Riva’s smart, sexy and aspirational novel to life.”