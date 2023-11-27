Prince William's friend gives befitting response to Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece'

Prince William's friends rose to his defence

Prince William's friend could not stop reacting to 'outrageous' claim made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie in his new book about the royal family.

Scobie, who's being dubbed as Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece', claimed the Prince of Wales 'prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy' over his brother, Prince Harry.

The future of King's allies rose to his defence after the Harry and Meghan's author made a series of explosive claims about William and other members of the royal family in his new book.

The royal insiders lashed out at Scobie, whose book "Endgame" is due for release on November 27, claiming he was "peddling fabricated" stories about William.

One William's friend appeared retaliating to Cobie's claims, saying: "It's one thing writing a critique of the Royal Family. That's freedom of expression. But it's another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."

Defending the royal family and their stance, William's friend told Express UK said: "The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated. It just didn't happen."

Sharing the pain of the members of the royal family, they added: "The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy."



Another friend of heir apparent to the throne William, expressed their frustration at the author's depiction of the royal, insisting: "He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do 'deals' with the media. Like Harry, he is scarred by his childhood experiences, seeing his mother and father engaged in what was dubbed 'the war of the Waleses'.