Alia Bhatt becomes victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna

Alia Bhatt becomes victim of a deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna

Alia Bhatt became the latest victim of an obscene deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, whose fabricated video also surfaced on social media a few days ago.

In a viral video, Alia’s face morphed into a random woman's body who is making indecent gestures. The clip has become a source of misinformation on the internet.

As of yet the actress has not issued a statement on the matter.

Earlier, renowned South Indian actress Rashmika became a victim of AI-generated video.

The actress took to X and issued a statement, expressing her serious concerns about how technology is being misused in today's times.

She wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online."

She continued, "Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

At the end of her note, the 27-year-old artist emphasized that people should address this issue as a community before more people get affected by such identity theft.

