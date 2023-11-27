Taylor Swift hosts late fan Ana Clara Benevides’ family at final Brazil show

Taylor Swift invited the Benevides family backstage for a tribute photo

Taylor Swift’s recent Sao Paulo concert had some very special guests in attendance.

A little over a week after Ana Clara Benevides tragically passed away at Swift’s Rio de Janeiro concert, the young fan’s family was spotted in attendance in the singer’s final show in Sai Paulo, Brazil.

In a video circulating X (formerly Twitter), the 23-year-old college student’s family, donned in T-shirts featuring Ana’s face, were seen gathered in a VIP area at the Allianz Parque stadium.



A source confirmed to People Magazine that the global pop sensation personally invited the Benevides family, including Ana’s her father Weiny Machado, to the Eras Tours’ final stop in Brazil and final show this year.

The mourning loved ones bravely wore smiles, undoubtedly honoring the late Swiftie with a positive spirit.

A photo circulating X further showed that Swift even invited them backstage and proudly posed with them as they displayed Ana’s spirited face front and center on their shirts.



On November 17, the record-breaking heat in Rio de Janeiro ended in tragedy for the Benevides family as Ana suffered on cardiac arrest at the venue and another fatal episode at the hospital.

Ana’s father spoke out and demanded an investigation into “negligence,” expressing about his late daughter, “She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

A “devastated” Swift penned her condolences on social media, expressing that she is “overwhelmed by grief.”