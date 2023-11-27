Olivia Colman praises Harry Styles as an attractive, non-aggressive role model

Olivia Colman touches on the need for better male role models, references two stars.

Olivia Colman expressed women’s preference for positive and gentle male role models over “Andrew Tates of the world.”

During an interview on Global’s News Agents podcast, she emphasized the appeal of a masculine figure embodying tenderness, saying, “Harry Styles, he's a very attractive man to the women who fancy him, and he is not remotely an aggressive man."

The Peep Show actor additionally praised her Wonka co-star Timothée Chalamet for portraying the role of a gentle young man in their new film.

She then touched upon the challenges of introducing domestic violence awareness classes at schools, finding it surprising that there is greater difficulty in implementing such lessons in the curriculum of private educational institutions when issues like these exist across all socio-economic backgrounds.

Importance of recognizing coercive and controlling behavior was also addressed in the session when Colman highlighted the need for all schools to prioritize their students’ well-being first, status later.

Drawing from her experience of playing Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of popular series The Crown, she acknowledged that the upcoming season, which is set in the 2000s, may hit close to home for some viewers. This is why she’s focused on prioritizing mental health in recent discussions.