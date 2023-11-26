Sofia Vergara cuts stylish figure in double denim as she steps out with friends

Sofia Vergara had a delightful day out with her female friends in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The stunning 51-year-old former Modern Family star, who recently ended her more than seven-year marriage with Joe Manganiello, was seen enjoying a shopping spree in Beverly Hills in the company of a group of beautiful friends.
For the laid-back occasion, the Colombian goddess rocked a stylish double denim ensemble, appearing as if she had just stepped off the cover of a fashion magazine.
Maintaining her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose, she added a pair of knee-high black leather boots to complete her look.
Her glamorous outing in the city followed her appearance in the new poster for Netflix's Griselda, where she takes on the role of the notorious Colombian drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco.
