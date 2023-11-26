Nikki Garcia reveals how she spends ‘me time’

Nikki Garcia has a lot to do in a day

Nikki Garcia opens up about how much she loves working out amongst other things.



“Time for ‘me time’! Nothing like a sweat session when I can get it in,” the Barmageddon host says, as per Us Weekly.

“Feels hard as of late, but I cherish the days get to do it.”

After her son Matteo leaves for school, Garcia makes a beeline for the gym, always carrying a Celsius.

Even after her beloved session at the gym, Garcia has so much left to do.

In order to crush grapes for Bonita Bonita, the wine firm she founded with her twin, Brie Garcia, the TV celebrity goes to the Hill Family Estate.

Following that, Chigvintsev and Garcia make sure to stay in touch while he practices for Dancing With the Stars.

Garcia then taps a segment of The Nikki + Brie Show alongside her sister.

For the former wrestler, having dinner with her son is a little piece of heaven.

Garcia describes her "favourite part" of the day as spending time cuddling with Matteo after they take a bath. The Unmatched author says, "We always read two books before I turn the lights off at 7 P.M."

Following an eventful day that included going to a vineyard in California, producing a podcast, cooking, and meeting up with Chigvintsev, 41, Garcia reads Matteo a novel before going to bed.

The former cast member of Total Bellas told the outlet, "It's so cute to see what books he picks out every night."

“I’m so in love with my son!” she adds.