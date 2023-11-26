Pioneer of iconic children's shows Marty Krofft passes away at 86

He was previously married to German model and actress Christa Speck, who passed away at the age of 70

Marty Krofft, the renowned TV producer responsible for classics like Land Of The Lost, H.R. Pufnstuf, and Donny And Marie, has passed away at the age of 86, as confirmed by his long-time publicist Harlan Boll.

The influential figure in children's television and primetime programming succumbed to kidney failure, surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday.

Harlan Boll shared the sad news in a statement to ABC News, stating, 'On behalf of the Krofft family and Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, I have been asked to announce the passing of their brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather—the legendary and iconic industry mogul, Marty Krofft.'

Marty often hailed as Kind of Saturday Mornings, gained fame for his contributions to The Banana Splits Adventure Hour.

He was previously married to German model and actress Christa Speck, who passed away at the age of 70 in 2013. Marty and Christa are survived by their actress daughter, Kristina.