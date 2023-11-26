Emily Ratajkowski reveals daring plan for future: ‘shouldn't be shameful'

Emily Ratajkowski discusses her goal of challenging the 'stigma' associated with divorce

Emily Ratajkowski expresses her desire to inspire other young, divorced women by sharing her own experiences.

The model tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018, and they welcomed a son, Bear, two years later, before parting ways in July 2022.

In the latest issue of Vogue Australia, where she graces the cover, the 32-year-old discusses her goal of challenging the 'stigma' associated with divorce.

'I can't believe there aren't more books about first marriages failing. I've read a lot of literature about divorce, but it tends to be about families ending after children have grown up,' she told the publication.

'I do think so many women are divorcing at younger ages, and it's such a taboo and there's such stigma around it,' Emily continued.

The actress went on to explain that these days, women are more financially stable and don't need to stay in bad relationships.

'Our world has changed so much because women are making, if not the same amount of pay, more money than their partners. And then also carrying the burden of the emotional and physical responsibilities, the labour at home,' she said.

'Marriage isn't always as fair of a deal as it used to be, or at least how it was supposed to be. I'm not sure if it was ever a fair deal, so it shouldn't be shameful for them to walk away from that sh***y deal. I would like to write about that more.'

Emily earlier discussed her divorce while appearing on Dear Media's Going Mental podcast with Eileen Kelly.