Princess Kate 'going great lengths' to secure her future role as Queen

Princess Kate bending over backward to secure her future role as Queen

Kate Middleton is intent on securing her footing as future Queen in the Royal Family.

Royal author Omid Scobie claimed in his upcoming book, Endgame, that the Princess of Wales is an “institutional dream come true.”

He noted that she has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” as she prepares to sit on the throne someday besides her husband Prince William.

The biographer also alleged that the mother of Prince George received “several rounds of elocution lessons,” which have now made her sound “posher” than William.

In another one of the leaked excerpts, Scobie compared Kate with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and expressed: “Unlike strong-minded Diana who, saddled with a cruel and taxing marriage, proved to be a woman unwilling to fully submit to the royal cause, so far Kate has been a much more teachable, pliable future Queen.”

The infamous Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “mouthpiece” also portrayed the princess as “a woman terrified to do anything more than grinning photo ops,” according to The Sunday Times.