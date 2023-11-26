Paris Hilton’s 11-month-old firstborn reacts to becoming a big brother: Watch

Before Paris Hilton announced the secret birth of her second child to the world this week, she got approval from her firstborn son, Phoenix, first.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum, both 42, took to TikTok to share the heartwarming moment they told Phoenix, who is just 11 months old, that he had officially become a big brother.

In the adorable video, Hilton was sitting next to her infant on the couch as he played with holographic paper, while Reum captured the sweet moment.

“Phoenix we’re about to surprise everyone and tell them you have a sister,” the doting father said to Phoenix. “Wow, they’re going to fall out of their chairs. Isn’t it exciting?” he asked.

As though in agreement, Phoenix chimed in with adorable baby babble, expressing his enthusiasm as he gleefully smacked down on the holographic paper before him.

“I love you, kid. Remember, the only rule of the Cutesie Crew is that we all have to be good human beings. Deal?” Reum told his son. “And if so we get to play with pink and holographic stuff all day long,” he reasoned.

Channeling her son’s unspoken excitement, Paris exclaimed, “Yay!”

Hilton and Reum announced the birth of their daughter, born through surrogacy, in a Thanksgiving post, posting a picture of pink baby clothes with the name “London,” confirming both the name and gender of her newborn daughter.