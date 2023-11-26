'I’m A Celeb' 2023 cast paydays: Jamie Lynn Spears among highest paid stars

Jamie Lynn Spears, Nella Rose and Danielle Harold are among cast of 'I'm A Celebrity' season 23

Each season of I’m A Celebrity airs with a bigger paycheck than the last one.

The latest season of the reality TV show boasts a star-studded line-up of celebrities, politicians, and TV personalities.

Among these are Nella Rose, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lyn Spears, Nigel Farage, and more.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, brand and culture expert Nick Ede revealed that ITV “shelled out a HUGE sum to secure this year’s lineup,” reported via The Sun.

Politician Nigel Farage is currently hailed as the “highest paid” star in the history of the show, with reportedly making £1,500,000 for his time on the series.

Farage is followed behind by Britney Spears’ younger sister, who is reportedly being paid around £250,000 to star in the series.

Marvin Humes is understood to be making £150,000 for his contribution in the series. He has a current net worth of around £4 million.

Masterchef UK critic Grace Dent, who boasts a stellar net worth of £3 million, has reportedly signed a deal worth up to £100,000 to star on I’m a Celebrity.

Sam Thompson is expected to bag a presenting job after the show, owing to his “puppy dog energy,” according to Ede. He is understood to be paid £80,000.



Josie Gibson is reportedly pocketing around £100,000 for her role in I’m A Celebrity. The television personality already boasts a net worth of £800,000.

Nella Rose is among the bottom three of the cast, with her salary being around £40,000. Despite such low paycheque, the YouTube star is laying all cards on the table to survive the show.

Fred Siriex is said to be bringing £150,000 to his impressive net worth of over £1 million.

Nick Pickard and Danielle Harold are understood to be paid £70,000 for their stint down under.

The latest season of I’m A Celeb kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 19. It airs every night at 9 pm on ITV.