Kourtney Kardashian missed family at Thanksgiving after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian felt lonely this Thanksgiving and took to Instagram to express her feelings.



The 44-year-old reality TV personality skipped her mother Kris Jenner's yearly Thanksgiving celebration at her Palm Springs estate.

Kourtney posted an enigmatic message on the Poosh Instagram page on "loneliness".

On Thursday night, the reality star used the platform to advertise one of her most recent blog posts.

The TV star posted a picture of herself sitting by herself with her legs crossed in a plainly designed room.

The post's caption on Kourtney's page said, "Are you lonely or just alone? How to feel confident being alone."

For her fans to read, the mother-of-four included a link to the complete piece of article.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Following her decision to skip Thanksgiving with her mother and sisters in Palm Springs, the Hulu star shared the mysterious message expressing her loneliness.

Kourtney celebrated it with her husband Travis Barker, their infant son Rocky, and the rocker's children, Alabama, 17, and Landon Barker, 20.

Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, may or may not have attended the function.

Alabama and Kourtney each offered a few stories that provided behind-the-scenes glimpses into their Thanksgiving celebrations at home.

Kourtney shared a picture of her elaborate table settings on her Instagram Story.

In a video that she shared with her fans, Kourtney showcased the intimate ambiance once more by giving them an up-close look at the table arrangements, which included a simple table runner and elegant wine glasses.

Overtop, the TV personality added a melancholic piano tune.

In her last picture, Kourtney was seen holding a piece of pumpkin pie and a dollop of cream on her plate.