Neil Morrissey opens up about ‘regrettable’ affair with Amanda Holden

Neil Morrisseyengaged in the affair with the 52-year-old BGT judge in 2000

Neil Morrissey has expressed remorse over a five-week affair with Amanda Holden, which played a role in the end of her marriage with Family Fortunes star Les Dennis.

The 61-year-old actor engaged in the affair with the 52-year-old BGT judge in 2000, although Amanda later emphasized that it was 'just about sex.'



During an appearance on the Restless Natives podcast with Line of Duty's Martin Compston, Neil gave listeners life advice saying: 'Don't p*** into the wind'.

Before cheekily adding: 'A gentleman's socks should always match his shoes. Don't f*** a game-show host's wife.'

Neil previously apologised for the affair during a 2014 appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

He said: 'I feel sorry for how the situation was dealt with and I feel sorry for how emotional Les seemed to become. It was very difficult for him and for that I'm sorry.'

His comment came after he was asked by Morgan if he had ever apologised to Les, to which he replied: 'No, I didn't. I'm not positive over what there is apologise about. I don't know what the whole situation was, to be perfectly fair to everybody.'

Meanwhile Amanda's 'brutal' confession about why she ended her relationship with ex-husband Les recently resurfaced.

In 1993 Amanda – who was 22 at the time – fell in love with the TV host, then 40, when they were both starring in a production of The Sound Of Music.

In resurfaced quotes from Amanda at the time of the split, she said she was 'very broody' and could see herself having multiple children in the next couple of years.

The presenter explained: 'I terribly want children but I didn't want to have them with Les.

'That's a horribly brutal thing to say, but when you do, you know you have to move on.'

She went on to admit it was her who finally suggested getting a divorce to Dennis and later spoke out about her affair in the spotlight. She said: 'I found the fall from grace incredibly hard to deal with. I can't bear not to be liked.