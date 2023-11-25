Britney Spears with a new ‘lease of life’ after writing her first memoir

File Footage

Britney Spears is ready for a new chapter of her life after the success of her memoir, The Woman In Me.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Britney has a whole new lease on life.”

“Writing [her memoir] was so cathartic,” revealed an insider while reflecting on her experience of first memoir that reportedly sold 1.1 million copies in its first week of release.

Source told the outlet, “It helped Britney cross over to the other side. She’s happier and healthier.”

“Britney’s on the path toward healing and is in a much better place,” said an insider.

The source disclosed that response to singer’s book from fans has “lifted her spirits”.

“She’s really happy,” added an insider.

Spears has reportedly discussed about her second book, which will offer insight into her marriage with estranged husband Sam Asghari as the couple split in August.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam. She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down,” dished an insider.

In the second book, the Toxic hit-maker will also share more experiences about Justin Timberlake, explaining, “She’ll share more of her experiences with Justin. She was painted as the bad guy for so many years.”

The source pointed out that Timberlake was “shell shocked” following the release of singer’s first memoir.

“The book does not paint Justin in a good light. He's well aware of it,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “Because of the backlash, he’s cancelled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album.”