Parineeti Chopra slams fan pages for using her 'fake' quotes

Parineeti Chopra called out fan pages for using her fake quotes in order to support their favourite celebrity on social media.

The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram story and addressed the issue by saying that she would report these pages for spreading lies.

She wrote, "I am seeing fan pages putting out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake."

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress continued, "I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them."

"I am watching, and will be reporting you." She concluded her note with a thoughtful advice, "Also, get your facts checked first! A little googling never hurt anyone."

However, the context of her statement still remains unclear as the actress didn't mention any specific post.

Parineeti recently made it to the headlines during her wedding festivities with Indian politician Raghav Chadha.

The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur on September 24.

The Ishaqzaade actress announced her union with the love of her life in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!" she wrote.

Following her announcement, several well-known celebrities including her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlywed couple.