Robert Pattinson shares his ‘unorthodox’ approach to acting

Robert Pattinson says he feels like an 'amateur every time' he takes on a role

Robert Pattinson always starts anew when he takes on an acting job to maintain some sort of spontaneity in his work.

During an interview with Barry Keoghan for Wonderland magazine, the Twilight, 37, talked about how “non-actors” have an “unorthodox thing,” which is why he feels uninhibited while taking on acting gigs.

“I almost get more nervous when I don’t feel nervous. That’s why whenever I start a new job… I mean it doesn’t really help that I’m hardly doing any jobs at the moment, because I wish I was doing more,” Pattinson said.

“I just feel like now I’m back to the start again. I know the next time I do something, I’ll be like, I can’t remember how to do any of this stuff,” The Batman actor continued. “It’s kind of nice to go into it as an amateur every time and be like, ‘This is a huge mountain to climb.’ It’s like being a total fake again.”

Keoghan, 31, agreed saying, “I feel being familiar with this stuff is dangerous because you kind of lose spontaneity. You lose a lot of that instinctive thing that we love and the directors love, obviously.”

For Pattinson, the “nice thing” about starting fresh is learning to avoid repeating things that may not have worked in the past. “If something worked in a previous movie and you’re like, ‘Oh everyone said that was good’ and instinctively you go, ‘Well, everyone liked that — I want to do that again,’” he explained.

“And then next time round, everyone just says it’s s—t and you’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ … You’re forced into reinvention.”