Sarah Ferguson celebrates Thanksgiving with late Queen's corgis amid backlash

Sarah Ferguson shares her Thanksgiving photo with late Queen Elizabeth's corgis

Sarah Ferguson delighted royal fans with her latest post as she shared her Thanksgiving photo with late Queen Elizabeth's corgis on Friday, trying to cool her critics with her move amid backlash over her new role.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife turned to her Instagram to celebrated the American holiday with a tribute to her late mother-in- law as The Duchess of York appears in good sprit with the Queen's surviving corgis.

In the stunning picture, the 64-year-old is seen smiling and sitting on a log, with Muick and Sandy by her side.

Ferguson. popularly known as Fergie, captioned the outdoor photo: "Happy Thanksgiving to all of our friends! We are enjoying the cool, November weather."

She continued: "It is a perfect time to take a stroll, sip a cup of tea… or perhaps, to write something cosy, mysterious, and new. This author is sharpening her pen this autumn and feeling thankful for all of the little things."



Ferguson's post comes amid backlash, she received from the watchers and viewers of "This Morning", over her co-hosting debut as she had replaced Holly Willoughby in the show earlier last week.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom recently expressed her excitement over delightful news about her golden niece's engagement as wedding bells will soon ring in her family.

Ferguson shared a warm message after her niece Heidi Luedecke - who's daughter her elder sister Jane Ferguson - got engaged. The 27-year-old is set to tie the knot with art consultant Ben Collinson.



In a piece published earlier this month, she told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail: "She is my golden niece whom I love so much. I’m devoted to lovely Ben and Heidi," adding: "So super-happy for them both,” she said, and joked, “Welcome to the madhouse, Ben!"