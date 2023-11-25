Paris Hilton celebrates parents' anniversary after welcoming baby girl

Paris Hilton cherished her parents' everlasting love for each other on the occasion of their anniversary.
The renowned socialite, who recently welcomed her baby girl with Carter Reum, shared unseen pictures of her family alongside a heartfelt note.
She wrote, "Happy anniversary to my incredible parents @KathyHilton @RickHilton7!"
"I'm so grateful to have grown up looking up to your beautiful love for one another and the example you set for me becoming a mother. I love you both so much!" she added.
Hilton recently delighted her fans after announcing the birth of her baby girl London in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"Thankful for my baby girl," she captioned the post.
As per Us Weekly, the couple expressed their immense gratitude after becoming parents to a baby girl.
An insider shared, "Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family. Phoenix [couple's first born] has been very interested in getting to know his little sister."
Hilton tied the knot with Reum in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January 16, 2023.
