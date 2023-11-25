Jim Carrey debuts drastic new haircut in rare public outing amid ‘Grinch 2’ rumours

Jim Carrey announced his retirement from acting last year

Jim Carrey looked unrecognizable as he debuted a new hairdo during Friendsgiving.

For Thanksgiving, Carrey, 61, met up with pals Seth green and Jeff Ross at West Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows Thursday evening in one of the few public outings he’s been spotted at ever since he announced his retirement from acting last year.

In that time, the Mask star has grown out his locks to shoulder-length, as can be seen in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

His long brown locks, sans any gray hair, were parted on the side. Notably, though he once sported a magnificent bushy beard, his face was completely clean shaven.

Credits: Daily Mail

Carrey looked relaxed in black jeans and a black T-shirt with a yellow smiley face on. He covered up for the chilly night in a green zip jacket and black boots.

The Emmy-nominee appeared to be in high spirits as he chatted and cracked up with Jeff in the parking lot.

Carrey’s appearance comes just a few days after he shut down rumours of a possible return to his acting career by reprising one of his most iconic roles as the Grinch in How the Grinch stole Christmas, as whispers of a sequel to the 2000s Christmas movie started spreading.

“There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch,” Carrey’s rep told People Magazine.