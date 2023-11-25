Prince Harry urged to 'go solo' from Meghan Markle to salvage his image

file footage

Prince Harry has been urged to step out of the shadows of Meghan Markle to reclaim his place in the Royal Family.



Speaking to the Daily Express, PR expert Edward Coram-James claimed that the former royals need to forge their paths away from each other to gain back their popularity.

Branding their association with one another “so unpopular,” the expert explained, "If they want to start reclaiming their once sterling popularity, they should revert to forging solo brand strategies, apart from one another.”

For the Invictus Games mogul, Edward suggested he should take from his experience as a war veteran and conservationist and use it to “support wounded soldiers and held with conservation efforts in his beloved Africa.”

Meanwhile, the Suits alum has been tipped to explore her defunct acting career.

“Let’s be honest, she hasn’t proven herself (yet, at least, watch this space!) as a particularly capable filmmaker,” the GoUp founder said.

“But, she is a very talented actor and was a key cast member in one of the most popular TV shows of the past decade,” he explained.

"If she focused on this as a career, combined with doubling down on her efforts to help support the planet and vulnerable communities, over time she could start to rebuild trust with the public.

“And rebuilding trust is the first step towards rebuilding a reputation,” added Coram-James.