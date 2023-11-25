Sofia Vergara claps back at plastic surgery claims with Thanksgiving dress

The Vergara girls know how to bust a move.

For Thanksgiving, Sofía Vergara, her sister Veronica Vergara, and niece Claudia Vergara stunned in sparkly matching brown outfits as they put on a show for the rest of the family.

In a video shared to the Modern Family star’s Instagram, the Vergara girls performed a drool-worthy choreography to Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s song X, with all three coordinating in curve-hugging chocolate-coloured gowns.

The girls couldn’t contain their smiles as they did a 360 while swinging their hips in unison, before finally dropping down low as the video cut off – a commendable feat in towering heels that they wore effortlessly.

“Happy thanksgiving [sic] [turkey emoji],” she captioned the post.

The 51-year-old Colombian actress was sparkling in a deep brown Reformation dress featuring a mid-leg slit and an intricate cutout extending from the hip all the way up the back.

A few days ago, the America's Got Talent judge clapped back at plastic surgery rumours, arguing that the reason she “looks different” is simply because she’s “ageing.”

“It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!” she reasoned self-deprecatingly.

However, her fans were having none of it, flooding her comments section with compliments, love, and sheer admiration.

“Just saying at 50 she’s still more stunning than the young ones,” gushed one fan.

“Jesus the heels are to the gods [star-eyed emoji],” commended another.