Kim Kardashian celebrates Thanksgiving twinning with North West

Kim Kardashian and North West set the best mother-daughter goals on Thanksgiving

The Kardashians star and her daughter North West dressed alike for the family holiday of Thanksgiving, choosing all-white ensembles.

In a series of videos that were uploaded to TikTok on Thursday, the mother-daughter team could be seen showing off their sophisticated appearances while showcasing their lip-syncing prowess.

In the opening scene of one video, West donned an enormous white T-shirt and Hello Kitty jean shorts, while the founder of Skims was dressed in a little black bikini top and leggings.

They immediately changed the music to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey and changed into their evening attire.

The 43-year-old founder of Skims wore a short-sleeved, form-fitting white dress with matching earrings and a large silver necklace.

Ten-year-old North was dressed in matching slacks and an oversize satin white button-up jacket.

She accessorised her ensemble with sunglasses, a bedazzling choker, and a pearl necklace.

A different video featured a closer view of their glitz while they danced to "Bound 2" by dad Kanye West.

Despite some recent criticism, Kardashian, who is parents to North and three other children with her ex-husband, seemed to have gotten her daughter's approval for her Christmas ensemble.