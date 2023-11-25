Eric McCormack seen first time since wife filed divorce, still wears ring

Eric McCormack's wedding band speaks volumes amid divorce.

Eric McCormack has been spotted for the first time since his wife Janet Holden filed for a divorce, ending their 26-years-long marriage.

In a somber appearance, the actor was seen out for a walk with his dog in Los Angeles, during which he looked downcast and gloomy in athletic wear.

He was dressed in a blue zip-up hoodie jacket, maroon t-shirt, khaki shorts, black sneakers, and a cap. A pair of glasses hung around his shirt’s neck as he strolled down a tree-lined street with his pet companion.

What however caught attention was the star’s wedding ring that was still on his finger.

Seemingly preoccupied, McCormack had just picked up his morning take-out coffee and an unknown snack in a brown bag. Throughout this duration, he held his dog’s blue leash in his hand, choosing to let the furry friend jump around freely.

The divorce filing that cited “irreconcilable differences” was initiated by his estranged spouse at a courthouse on Wednesday, as mentioned by various sources. Notably, no specific date of separation was listed in the paperwork.

Janet is a Hollywood director, who is reportedly seeking spousal support and aiming to prevent the court from awarding the Top Gun actor any of it.

They first met crossed paths in 1994 and have a 21-year-old son together.