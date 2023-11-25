Complex love life! Katie Price, Carl Wood 'split AGAIN'

Katie Price and Carl Woods appeared cozy on the red carpet just last week

Katie Price and her on/off fiancé Carl Woods have reportedly separated once again after both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The 45-year-old glamour model is also said to have avoided mentioning the 34-year-old businessman during a recent chat with fans on TikTok, despite the pair appearing cozy on the red carpet just last week.

A source told The Sun: 'When Katie was asked if she was single on TikTok, she paused for ages, then refused to answer the question.'

The couple had rekindled their romance in July and were reportedly planning a secret wedding, with Katie recently seen trying on a beautiful white gown.

Their relationship has been turbulent since July 2020, getting engaged the following April. Despite wedding plans supposedly going full steam ahead, Katie is said to be keen on eloping with Carl, expressing her love for the thrill of getting married.

However, her wedding plans exclude her mother Amy, as it's reported that Katie won't inform her due to her disapproval of Carl.

A source told OK! magazine: 'Katie is planning on having a secret wedding with Carl, then a big party afterwards. It will be soon. She loves the thrill of getting married and wants to do it again.'