Rihanna, A$AP Rocky spotted out with their sons in New York City

The Fenty founder partner is currently facing criminal charges

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in New York City with their children, RZA and Riot Rose, following Thanksgiving celebrations.

On Thursday evening, Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 35, were photographed leaving an apartment building in New York City with their children after celebrating Thanksgiving.

The Fenty founder, whose partner is currently facing criminal charges, wore a dark brown coat over a black zip-up hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first met in the early 2010s, and he served as the opening act on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

Photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail

The Sundress rapper confirmed their relationship in a May 2021 interview with GQ. Rihanna later revealed her pregnancy in January of the following year, and she gave birth to their first child, RZA, in May. The couple kept the child's name private for almost a year.

During the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy, and their second son arrived in August.