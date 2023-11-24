King Charles faces new shocking allegations of 'profiting from assets of dead'

King Charles accused of 'making money from the assets of dead citizens': report

Britain's King Charles seems to be in trouble as he faces new shocking allegations of making millions of pounds from the assets of those who died in the jurisdiction of the Duchy of Lancaster.



It has been revealed that the 75-year-old King's Duchy of Lancaster has allegedly been using their assets for years.

The system reportedly collected over £60 million in the past decade, which has been put towards charities set up by the late Queen Elizabeth, after costs.

These reportedly include the Duchy of Lancaster Jubilee Trust which was set up in 2001 to help maintain and preserve heritage assets across the estate to be used and admired by the public.



However, some of the funds are being used more and more to finance the renovation of properties rented out for profit, according to the Guardian.

The King is allegedly profiting from the dead citizens in the north-west of England whose assets are secretly being used to upgrade a commercial property empire managed by his hereditary estate, the media outlet has claimed.

The Duchy of Lancaster, which reportedly generates huge profits for the King, has collected tens of millions of pounds in recent years under an antiquated system that dates back to feudal times.

Financial assets reportedly known as "bona vacantia", owned by people who died without a will or known next of kin, are collected by the Duchy.