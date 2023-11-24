The 21-year-old heir, known as 'Blanket' until he officially changed his name to Bigi in 2015

Michael Jackson's youngest son, Bigi Jackson, made a visit to Barnes & Noble in Calabasas on Tuesday to shop for some books.

The 21-year-old heir, known as 'Blanket' until he officially changed his name to Bigi in 2015, showed interest in the Criterion and Movies & TV sections of the store.

Bigi, who is an avid cinephile, has grown a substantial beard, and his chin-length locks were styled down for his errands.

His godfather is Macaulay Culkin, and he has a keen interest in film, as indicated by his exploration of the Criterion and Movies & TV sections.

Rather than wearing a T-shirt honouring his late father, the King of Pop, Bigi chose to express his love for the seventies rock band, The Doors.

Bigi purchased a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in the same neighborhood in 2020, displaying a sense of independence and establishing a home for himself.

He completed his athleisure attire with red Elite Sports shorts, white Nike socks, and black Nike sneakers.

In 2017, his late grandfather Joe Jackson remarked on Bigi's resemblance to his father, Michael Jackson, noting the similarities between them.

On February 20, 2293, Productions announced the completion of Bigi's short film Rochelles, which he wrote and directed, marking his directorial debut.

The film centers on two friends put at odds when a prestigious restaurant compels them to compete for a coveted position in its kitchen, according to IMDb.

This achievement comes a decade after Bigi produced his first feature film, Jason Hess' drama thriller Kingdom Come.