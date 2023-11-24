Kanye West daughter North makes him emotional for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian also has Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, four, with the controversial musician

Kanye West 'broke down' and took his eldest daughter, North, on a holiday without his wife, Bianca Censori, after being distressed by the 10-year-old's pleas for a simpler life with him, insiders claim.

The rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children, including North, recently recounted how the youngster threw a tantrum, expressing dissatisfaction with living in her $60 million Calabasas mansion with security, nannies, and chefs.

Kim's comments, featured on the Hulu reality show "The Kardashians," reportedly prompted Kanye, 46, to go on a father-daughter trip to Dubai and Saudi Arabia after realizing how much North 'needs him.'

'Kanye needed to spend time with North,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively.

'After he saw what Kim said on the show he broke down because he realizes how much North needs him.

'Hearing this from Kim about North angered Kanye and made him very upset. North is definitely a daddy's girl and Kanye misses not seeing her every single day.'

Bianca, who has reportedly 'done her best to get to know North,' flew back home to Melbourne, Australia, after 'it was made clear to her that Kanye would only be taking North with him.'

'Kanye needed to spend time with North and Bianca understood,' the source added.

Kim, 43, opened up about North's tantrums as she discussed the difficulties of single parenting with her sister, Kourtney, on their reality show.

The SKIMS businesswoman also has Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, four, with the controversial musician.

'North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, "Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,"' she said.

'And she'll start crying, "Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment."'

Kanye married Bianca — who worked at his company, Yeezy, as an architect — in December 2022 just one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized.