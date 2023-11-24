Kate Middleton chooses casual look during visit to baby bank supporting families

File Footage

Kate Middleton opted for a more casual look as she assisted at a baby bank in Barnet, north London.



The 41-year-old Princess of Wales visited Sebby's Corner to launch an initiative by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, aimed at supporting families with young children in the lead-up to Christmas.

Keeping her hair in loose curls and wearing a natural makeup look, the royal engaged with staff, assisting in stacking shelves with books and toys.

Emphasizing Early Years Development in her royal work, she wore a light layer of foundation, black eyeliner, a brown coat, a black polo neck, a brown skirt, knee-high heeled boots, and £71 Missoma earrings.

Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, sources close to the future Queen attribute Kate's vitality to her finding her stride as a woman. Sebby's Corner, established in January 2021, provides essential items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire, and London.