Kate Middleton opted for a more casual look as she assisted at a baby bank in Barnet, north London.
The 41-year-old Princess of Wales visited Sebby's Corner to launch an initiative by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, aimed at supporting families with young children in the lead-up to Christmas.
Keeping her hair in loose curls and wearing a natural makeup look, the royal engaged with staff, assisting in stacking shelves with books and toys.
Emphasizing Early Years Development in her royal work, she wore a light layer of foundation, black eyeliner, a brown coat, a black polo neck, a brown skirt, knee-high heeled boots, and £71 Missoma earrings.
Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, sources close to the future Queen attribute Kate's vitality to her finding her stride as a woman. Sebby's Corner, established in January 2021, provides essential items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire, and London.
