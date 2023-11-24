 
Friday November 24, 2023
Home > Entertainment

Kate Middleton chooses casual look during visit to baby bank supporting families

Sebby's Corner, established in January 2021, provides essential items to families in need across Barnet

By Angie Morgan
November 24, 2023

Kate Middleton opted for a more casual look as she assisted at a baby bank in Barnet, north London.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales visited Sebby's Corner to launch an initiative by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, aimed at supporting families with young children in the lead-up to Christmas.

Keeping her hair in loose curls and wearing a natural makeup look, the royal engaged with staff, assisting in stacking shelves with books and toys.

Emphasizing Early Years Development in her royal work, she wore a light layer of foundation, black eyeliner, a brown coat, a black polo neck, a brown skirt, knee-high heeled boots, and £71 Missoma earrings.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, sources close to the future Queen attribute Kate's vitality to her finding her stride as a woman. Sebby's Corner, established in January 2021, provides essential items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire, and London.