Alia Bhatt vows to address climate issues through cinema

Alia Bhatt and her production house Eternal Sunshine recently partnered with India’s All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023 in order to spread awareness about climate change through cinema.

Alia, who is quite vocal about environmental issues, expressed her immense gratitude to be a part of this powerful initiative.

As per Pinkvilla, the actress shared that "Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it's a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same."

Speaking about her production house, the Gangubai actress added that she wants to bring stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible.



Alia continued, "it’s such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change."



"As a young production company this will be an instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision," she concluded.



Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar's blockbuster movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, marked her significant presence on several international platforms this year.

From making her debut in Hollywood with the movie Heart of Stone to becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, the 33-year-old actress is currently at the peak of her blooming career.