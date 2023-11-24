Paris Hilton surprises fans with sweet gift on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, Paris Hilton surprised her fans with some sweet news by saying she is "thankful" for her newborn girl.



The socialite announced the wonderful news that she was expecting a baby girl on Instagram with the release of a cute photo of herself wearing a pink baby onesie with the name "London" on it.

Paris accompanied the picture with her thankful words, "Thankful for my baby girl."

Despite providing a look into Paris' joyful moment, the post has piqued followers' interest in the newest member of her family.

Paris welcomed her son Phoenix into the family through surrogacy with her husband, Carter Reum, before this most recent addition.

She told US Weekly shortly after her son was born that she "can't wait" to give Phoenix a baby sister.

Paris then gushed over her baby boy, saying, "When I look in his eyes, my heart melts. He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel. This has been the best time."

"Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life," Paris said.

"To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that."