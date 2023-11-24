Kourtney Kardashian recalls major struggles over IVF pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian spilled some insight on her and Travis Barker's first child Rocky 13 Barker as the reality TV star shared that he is a Valentine’s Day baby.

The latest episode of The Kardashians featured Kourtney and Travis’s pregnancy announcement for their recent newborn Rocky, allowing the once-again new mom to spill the tea on how she finally managed to get pregnant after her IVF hardships.

“It happened on Valentine’s Day,” Kourtney revealed about Rocky’s conception.

The Poosh founder further detailed in a confessional that she and Barker were “not trying whatsoever” to conceive after stopping IVF the previous year.

“We decided to put it on God’s hands. I thought it was just not happening and we were, like, accepting of it, and then, God’s plan,” she explained.

To reveal the happy news to her family, the mom-of-four put 12-week ultrasound photos in envelopes for each of her siblings.

Upon learning of their oldest sister’s pregnancy, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters huddled around Kourtney and gave her a hug.

“The fact that she got pregnant is such a beautiful thing,” Kim expressed, adding that “It’s what’s meant to be.”

Earlier this year, in the season 3 premier of the reality show, Kourtney shared her and Barker’s troubles with conceiving, announcing that they are “officially done with IVF” and are instead putting faith in whatever “God has in store for us.”

Fast forward to early November, and Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together.