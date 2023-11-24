Tiger 3: Salman Khan expresses gratitude over massive success

Salman Khan rejoices 'Tiger 3' massive success on global box office

Salman Khan expressed his gratitude following the massive success of his action thriller movie Tiger 3.



In conversation with ANI, the megastar of Bollywood reacted to the record-breaking box office collection of his movie.



He said, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful."

Salman said he is very "grateful and happy" towards all his fans for showering immense love on the movie.



As per Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 became the highest grossing Diwali release in the history of Indian cinema.

Taking to Instagram, the production house shared a poster, which read, "The highest grossing Diwali release in history [Indian languages] 10 days. ₹400.50 crore ($48.25 m) worldwide gross."

During an interview with India Today, Salman recalled the time when he joined the popular Tiger franchise.



"I heard the narration at my farm and it was about 2:30 in the afternoon. I heard the synopsis and then the whole script, and I thought it was good. It was my first time working with YRF (Yash Raj Films). Our fathers have been very close," he shared.



Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie features Emraan Hashmi alongside Katrina Kaif and Salman in lead roles.

