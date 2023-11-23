Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos enjoy Thanksgiving together

Before Thanksgiving, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gathered themselves with friends, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Anjula Acharia, Chopra's manager, posted a cute selfie of herself, Chopra, Ripa, Consuelos, and many other celebrities on Wednesday night during a dinner they gave for the Citadel actress when she returned to New York City.

“We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family,” Acharia wrote in a caption and tagged the rest of the party, which included Huma Abedin, Kal Penn, Sarita Choudhury, Jay Sean, Thara Natalie, and Furhan Ahmad. She also shared the photo on her Instagram Story, adding a "Happy Thanksgiving" sticker.

Ripa, meanwhile, uploaded the same picture to her Instagram Story and wrote the words "Squad Goals" as a description.

“Now that was a good night! Thank you @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad for the dazzling time. Welcome back @priyankachopra,” the LIVE with Kelly and Mark host commented on the photo.

Ripa is serious about these special dinners with loved ones; earlier this week, she declared that she would enforce a "no phone" rule on Thanksgiving.

“You know what I’m doing? I’m taking out the basket. I didn’t want to do it but I’m going to be forced to do it. I’ve got a phone basket,” During their show, she expressed her opposition to phone use at meals to her husband, Consuelos.

Consuelos and Ripa talked about how excited they were to have their three children - Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20 - home for the holidays.

“I don’t want to create anxiety at the table," she said. "I want them to know that they’re there and that they’re safe. It’s just for this one meal.”