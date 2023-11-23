Molly-Mae Hague to mesmerise fans with 'absolutely huge' new project

The former Love Island star previously erased all mentions of PrettyLittleThing from her Instagram

Internet personality Molly-Mae Hague resigned from her £5 million-a-year position at PrettyLittleThing in June.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old influencer hinted at an 'absolutely huge' career move for the next year.

During a car journey, she engaged in a Q+A on Instagram with her 7.8 million followers and was asked about her goals for 2024. Molly-Mae responded, 'I have something absolutely huge coming in 2024.

Probably the biggest move in my career so far, and I've never been so excited.' She concluded, 'My biggest goal will be excelling in this new project!' Molly-Mae didn't provide further details, leaving fans to speculate about a potential return to a senior role at PrettyLittleThing.

The former Love Island star previously erased all mentions of PrettyLittleThing from the biography section of her Instagram. She quit her role as the creative director so she could focus on motherhood.