‘Exiled’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t stop picking at royal scab’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed for failing to let their grudge against the Royal Family go, despite making a good life for themselves in California.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Jan Moir reflected on the consequences of upcoming book, Endgame by Omid Scobie.

The recently leaked excerpts of the book sparked backlash for cashing in on the “Sussexian victimhood,” as Scobie detailed how Harry and Meghan were treated during the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Harry and Meghan now have two beautiful, healthy children, a gorgeous home in California, a chicken coop, free tickets to Beyonce and Katy Perry pop concerts and millions in the bank,” Moir affirmed.

“[They] have found their freedom, they have made their great escape — can't they now just enjoy it all instead of endlessly picking at the royal scab and whining to their proxy, Omid Scobie? Or to their proxy's proxy?” the expert wondered.

She added: “Of course, as a one-dimensional author of limited scope, Scobie must stoke the fires of grievance and discontent between the exiled Sussexes and the core royals, otherwise he doesn't have a book, a narrative, a purpose, or indeed a pay cheque.”