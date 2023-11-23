Taylor Swift feels overwhelmed by Travis Kelce by her side

Taylor Swift had no idea the awful weather she and her entire tour crew would face as she travelled to South America to start her international leg of the Eras Tour.



Luckily, the Blank Space singer had her beau Travis Kelce to keep her company while the rain continued to pour down on Buenos Aires.

However, tragedy befell Taylor Swift when the tour reached Brazil, and Travis Kelce abandoned her in an attempt to console her.

Sadly, a fan of hers died in Rio de Janeiro from a heart collapse in the city when temperatures reached 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of the oppressive heat, the singer-songwriter was forced to cancel the Saturday performance.

The Gorgeous crooner is constantly supported by her family at such trying times, but she is also allegedly quite appreciative that she has a lover with whom to chat.

US Weekly claims to have spoken with a close friend of the pop diva about the significance of Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift. She believes that someone other than her parents can listen to her tears.

The source reported: "She is so grateful she's had Travis. He's been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it's different to have a boyfriend to lean on. It's so hard for her to talk about."



Taylor Swift Eras Tour's next stop

The Eras Tour by Taylor Swift will continue in Sao Paulo the following weekend, with three separate dates set for November 24, 25, and 26. Following that, the pop diva will have plenty of time to spend during the holidays with Travis Kelce.



