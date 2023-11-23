Prince Harry, Meghan Markle delight royal fan with adorable snap

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with a royal fan during their trip to Vancouver

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought cheer to a royal fan after the pair stopped to pose for a photo.

Amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex trip to Vancouver ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games, the couple made several public appearances which included attending an ice hockey game as well as a visit to the Vancouver office of Justice For Girls.

In the midst of their busy schedules, the couple was caught in an adorable moment as they posed with a fan.

The post, which was shared on Instagram, saw the pair lean into the fan as they smiled ear-to-ear for the photo.

Captioning the snap, the fan wrote: "And this happened today during #lunch. Super nice #couple. Welcome to #vancouverbc."

The photo was later shared again by a Meghan fan page detailing their visit for the Games: "Harry, alongside @weareinvictusgames senior team members are exploring Vancouver this week. Vancouver and Whistler will host the inaugural winter-style Invictus Games in 2025, a global celebration of military veterans and the healing power of sport. Meghan has also been working including a visit to @justiceforgirls_canada yesterday!"

The photos saw a string of positive comments with many complementing the couple.

One person wrote: "'Super nice couple,' says everyone who meets them. Because they ARE."

Another noted: "Looking so happy!!!! this is lovely."

A third noted: "Love this picture - oozes warmth and genuine happiness. Thanks for sharing Rebecca."

