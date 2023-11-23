Kim Kardashian secretly 'hated' Kendall Jenner's 2023 Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian confronted her daughter North West, 10, for snitching on her with Kendall Jenner.

The latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4 offered a behind-the-scenes look into Kim, Kylie, and Kendall's 2023 Met Gala looks.

The trio was accompanied by North, Scott Disick, and Penelope as they headed to the annual fashion event, based on late designer Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme.



The eldest daughter of the SKIMS mogul couldn’t help but pass her judgement on the socialite’s pearly Schiaparelli gown, which she said looked like came from the “dollar store.”

Meanwhile, Kendall honored the theme by sporting a black sequin bodysuit with a cape, paired with sky-high platform boots – a look which Kim wasn’t particularly a fan of.

During a post-Met Gala discussion with North, Kim confronted her eldest daughter for telling Auntie Kendall that she "hated her outfit".

“When mommy talks s*** about people, you cannot go tell them. Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?” she sneered.



To give context, Kendall explained in a confessional that her nieces came to visit her hotel room after the Met was over.

“Kim, um, was telling me all night, she’s like, ‘No, no, no, no. It’s great, it’s great. Your look is great, I love it, I love it, I love it,’” the model began.

“And then North and Penelope were in my room after and I go, ‘Oh, guys, who was your favorite of the night?’ And they were like, ‘You were actually our favorite.’”



When Kendall told the girls that Kim was a fan of the look too, North shot back: “She was lying. She told me she did not like your look.”

“I was taken aback,” Kendall added. “Whatever, but I was North’s favorite, so that’s all that matters, I guess. And Penelope.”