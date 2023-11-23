Zoe Kravitz shuts down Channing Tatum split speculations with power move

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were reported to be engaged last month

Zoe Kravitz is back to wearing her engagement ring.

After news of her engagement to Channing Tatum broke last month, Kravitz threw everyone off her scent by ditching her engagement ring in multiple outings that followed, leaving her relationship status up in the air.

However, as she stepped out in Los Angeles for a Giorgio Baldi date night with the Magic Mike star on Tuesday evening, Kravitz proudly showed off her engagement ring.

Photographs obtained by Page Six show the 7-carat cushion-cut rock on her ring finger as she held on to her reported fiancé’s arm, bringing up her left hand to clutch her purse as well.

Meanwhile, Tatum couldn’t help but crack a smile as his lady love’s charming gesture.

Though the couple have not officially confirmed news of their engagement, the Big Little Lies actress first debuted the ring late last month when she and Tatum were photographed leaving a Halloween party in full Rosemary’s Baby costumes.

The ring, estimate to be over half a million dollars, sparkled on her prop-knife-yielding left hand.

Around the same time, sources confirmed to People Magazine that the Step Up alum proposed to his girlfriend of two years.

But though she remains mum about the engagement, Kravitz is seemingly letting the diamond on her finger do the talking.