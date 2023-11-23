'Devastated' Brad Pitt crying in silence over being estranged by his children

Brad Pitt's pals share shocking details about the actor

Hollywood star Brad Pitt's friends have shared shocking details about the actor's devastation over his estrangement from his three adopted children.

Pitt's friends have alleged his former wife Angelina Jolie for the actor's condition, claiming the "Maleficent" actress has carried out 'textbook parental alienation.'



The "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" actor is said to be crying in silence as he misses all his children.

Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18 are all believed to be estranged from their adoptive father, with only his three biological children Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, still seeing him as per a custody agreement.

It emerged after Zahara's video, attending a sorority induction event at Spelman College in Atlanta, went viral in which she appeared dropping Pitt from her name, introducing herself as Zahara Jolie rather than Zahara Jolie-Pitt which is her legal name.

Both Maddox and Pax are said to also have dropped the Pitt name in informal contexts 'years ago.'