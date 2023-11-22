Mark Wahlberg confesses he always had ‘entrepreneurial spirit’

Mark Wahlberg opens up about his passion for entrepreneurship

Mark Wahlberg has recently confessed he always had an “entrepreneurial spirit” which is why he pursues his passion during his hiatus from acting.



In a new interview with FOX Business, Wahlberg said, “Even as an actor, I always had an entrepreneurial spirit.”

The Fighter star stated, “I knew that the best scripts in town probably weren't going to come to me first – coming from a musical background.”

Mark added, “I would always go out there and seek material and try to find things that I could produce, things that I felt was right for movies that I wanted to make, or more importantly, movies that I thought people would want to see me in.”

The Contraband actor pointed out that he “strives to be proactive in creating opportunity” and “spills over into all the other entrepreneurial things” into which the actor ventured.

Mark revealed, “Shoes were always his long-term plan for the company because of his obsession with sneakers from a young age.”

“I've been a shoe guy for a long time, so I knew what I was looking for,” he told the outlet.

The actor mentioned, “Shoes always have one or two of the elements you're looking for, but never all of them.”

“So, I wanted to create something that looked cool, was super comfortable but also could perform,” he added.