Prince William ready to be King amid speculations about Charles early exit

Prince William ready to be King

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William, who's heir apparent to the throne, is all set to replace his father amid speculations of the monarch's early exit.

William, current Prince of Wales, is now one step closer to the British throne, a role he's been preparing for his whole life. However, Kate Middleton's husband is not in hurry to take the throne.



As heir, William was put through years of training to ensure the survival of the British monarchy. Now he's ready to take the top job.

Read More: King Charles 'plan' to abdicate sparks reactions

The 75-year-old monarch, according to a royal author has prepared a plan to abdicate to his eldest son William to find solutions to the repercussions of the royal family's ongoing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who made their dramatic exit from The Firm in 2020.

"It may have already been surreptitiously planned that the King will abdicate when he's 80. And then Camilla can retire to Balmoral and leave the show to William and Princess Kate. I suspect that's what's going to happen," Clive Irving, author of "The Last Queen" told the Express US.

However, the question still persists about whether it would be best to leapfrog over Charles and give the crown to his eldest son, William.

It is to mention here that Charles is the oldest person to become king in British history. He was only 3 years old when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign. Some still cling to the fact that King Charles is the best to run the monarchy with his vast experience to deal with the crisis.