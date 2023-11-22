Paris Hilton's husband reveals why she kept her child's birth 'secret'

Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum is disclosing more about his wife's private side.

In a behind-the-scenes look at season 2 of her Peacock reality series Paris in Love, 42-year-old Reum admits that his wife, who is also 42, intended to keep their son Phoenix Baron's upcoming arrival a secret from him.

“I don’t think it ever hit me we weren’t going to tell anyone, that was really Paris,” the entrepreneur and venture capitalist said in a confessional.

“My initial inclination was to tell my family and get everyone excited, hers was to hold the secret. But she’s had to go through life having to protect herself, so I was gonna do everything I could to be a good teammate.”

During the same clip, Hilton talked about the secrecy surrounding the matter and how tightly it was kept.

“Literally no one knows,” she said in a confessional. “No one in this house knows. None of the people who work at my media company know. My friends don’t know. My own family doesn’t know.”

The DJ and TV personality also disclosed the strategy the couple had come up with in case they were seen in the hospital with their surrogate baby, who was born in January.

“If people found out there would be paparazzi all over Cedars [Cedars Sinai Hospital in L.A.] I’m hoping and praying that no one at the hospital tells,” she told Reum as they sat in a car. “If anyone recognizes me let's pretend that it’s our nephew.”

“Can’t blow our cover now, we’ve done such a good job,” he added.



